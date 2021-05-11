Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $705.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $694.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $704.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $642.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 187.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

