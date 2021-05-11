Charles R. Morrison Sells 3,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00.

Shares of WING traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.61. 647,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,524. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 143.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

