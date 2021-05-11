ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) is MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s 9th Largest Position

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the period. ChampionX makes up 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.25% of ChampionX worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

