CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. 6,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,109. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,240.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

