Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) PT Raised to $18.50 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CSQPF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 16,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

