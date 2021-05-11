Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) PT Raised to $18.50 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CSQPF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 16,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

