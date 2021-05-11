CertiK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.46 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $116.81 million and $20.46 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.00839638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 135% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00249051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01180689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00714955 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,184,230 coins and its circulating supply is 44,621,305 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

