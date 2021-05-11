Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.29 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 1,475,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

