Century Aluminum Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

