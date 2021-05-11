Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.76

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 56143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

