Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from a top pick rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$24.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

