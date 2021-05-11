CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

