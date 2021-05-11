Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 6.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

