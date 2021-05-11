Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

