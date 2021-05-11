Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 412 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Pool by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $16,841,614. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool stock opened at $444.96 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $212.63 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.70. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

