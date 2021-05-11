Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $626,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in APi Group by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on APG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

