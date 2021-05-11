Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

