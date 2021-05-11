Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.
OKTA opened at $230.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Okta Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
Further Reading: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.