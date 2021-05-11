Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

