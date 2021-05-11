Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DraftKings by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in DraftKings by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

