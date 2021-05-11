Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CLRB remained flat at $$1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 385,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

