Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 12,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLRB shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

