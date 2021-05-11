Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Shares of CAT opened at $242.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.33. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

