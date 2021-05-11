Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 27,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

