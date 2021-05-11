Cash Tech One Day Trading Volume Reaches $222,378.00 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $986,627.05 and approximately $222,378.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

