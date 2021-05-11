Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 168,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

