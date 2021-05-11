CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Raised to $30.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 125,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,094. The company has a market capitalization of $794.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,158 shares of company stock worth $6,815,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 201,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 163,701 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,281,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CarParts.com by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

