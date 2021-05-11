CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,696,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,769 over the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of PRTS opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

