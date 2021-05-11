Carl Douglas Anderson II Sells 597 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $16,292.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTOR traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.00. 565,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,265. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTOR. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

