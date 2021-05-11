Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

