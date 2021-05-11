Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

