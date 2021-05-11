CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) versus Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Critical Contrast

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and CareView Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 4.69 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -153.42 CareView Communications $6.29 million 5.05 -$14.14 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambium Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cambium Networks and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88 CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus target price of $45.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 2.70% 21.92% 5.48% CareView Communications -209.37% N/A -229.86%

Summary

Cambium Networks beats CareView Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. It serves medium-sized wireless internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Mobile, a communications device and mobile monitoring system; CareView Mobile App; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

