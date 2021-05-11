CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
MTBCP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,002. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.
About CareCloud
