CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

MTBCP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,002. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

