CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post sales of $32.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.13 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. CareCloud posted sales of $19.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.16 million to $136.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

In other CareCloud news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287 in the last three months. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareCloud by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareCloud by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

