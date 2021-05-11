Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $58.33 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

