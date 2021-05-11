Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.
Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,065. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.70.
Several brokerages have commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
