Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,065. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.