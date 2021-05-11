CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,164. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.