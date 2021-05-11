CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,792 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 601,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,792 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

T traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 693,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

