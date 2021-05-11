CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,047. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

