CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock valued at $84,076,265. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded down $5.10 on Tuesday, hitting $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

