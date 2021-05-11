CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

