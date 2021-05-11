CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

