CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $226,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

