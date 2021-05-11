CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Shares of BNS opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.7133 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.