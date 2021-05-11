CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Nokia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nokia by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

