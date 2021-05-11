CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

