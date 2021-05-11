Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Capri were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of CPRI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.