Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Capital Properties stock remained flat at $$13.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. Capital Properties has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases Parcel 20, an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

