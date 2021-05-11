Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

