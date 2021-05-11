Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 49,605 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,605 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of AON worth $307,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.30. 15,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average is $217.68.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

