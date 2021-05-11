Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 355,493 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355,493 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Agilent Technologies worth $475,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

NYSE:A traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

