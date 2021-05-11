Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 143,072 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,942,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,072 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brunswick worth $376,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

